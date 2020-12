The Toronto Raptors are off to a winning start in the pre-season.

Matt Thomas had 16-points in a 111-100 win over the Hornets in Charlotte.

Toronto's OG Anunoby had 11-points while Pascal Siakam put up three three-pointers in only 20 minutes of action a piece.

The Raptors play two more pre-season games before opening the regular season on December 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.