Raptors Pound Philly

Fred VanVleet scored 22 points while Marc Gasol had 17 points on a perfect shooting night, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-95 for their fifth consecutive win.

Six Raptors scored in double figures. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while Norman Powell chipped in with 18 points.

Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka finished 16 each for Toronto (30-14), which ended the Sixers' four-game win streak.

Tobias Harris had 22 points to top the Sixers (29-17), who were missing all-star Joel Embiid.

Playing his fifth game back since missing 12 with a hamstring injury, Gasol shot 7-for-7 from the field, and connected on his three three-point attempts.