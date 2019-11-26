Raptors Remain Perfect at Home

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 24 as the Raptors topped the Philadelphia 76ers 101-96 in Toronto.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson posted 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 12-and-4 with their fourth straight win.

Josh Richardson netted 25 points to pace Philly, which saw its four-game winning streak stopped. Tobias Harris had 18 points in the setback.

Joel Embiid ripped down 13 rebounds but went scoreless for the first time in his career. He finished 0-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-for-3 from the free-throw line.

In other action in the NBA on Monday, Luke Kennard led six Pistons in double-figures with 20 points in a 103-88 win over the Orlando Magic in Detroit.

Blake Griffin added 17 points and Andre Drummond pulled down 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who have won two-of-three on the heels of a five-game skid.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 19 points as Orlando slipped to 0-and-7 on the road and 6-and-10 overall.