Raptors Remain Perfect in Toronto

The Toronto Raptors led by 40 at halftime as they romped bast the Utah Jazz 130-110 at Scotiabank Arena.

Pascal Siakam finished with a team-high 35 points for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists as Toronto, which improved to 15-and-4 overall and 9-and-0 at home.

Utah scored 49 points in the third quarter but couldn't close the gap. Mike Conley finished with a team-high 20 points, and Jeff Green scored 19 off the bench. The Jazz dipped to 12-and-8.



In other NBA action on Sunday, Christian Wood scored 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Pistons hammered the Spurs 132-98 in Detroit.

Luke Kennard added 20 for Detroit. Bruce Brown chipped in 13 for the Pistons, who snapped a two-game slide.

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 20 points in the setback. Lonnie Walker the Fourth posted 13 for San Antonio, which has lost 11 of 13.