iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Raptors Remain Perfect in Toronto

am800-sports-basketball-raptors-utah-jazz

The Toronto Raptors led by 40 at halftime as they romped bast the Utah Jazz 130-110 at Scotiabank Arena.

Pascal Siakam finished with a team-high 35 points for the Raptors.  Fred VanVleet added 21 points and 11 assists as Toronto, which improved to 15-and-4 overall and 9-and-0 at home.  

Utah scored 49 points in the third quarter but couldn't close the gap.  Mike Conley finished with a team-high 20 points, and Jeff Green scored 19 off the bench.  The Jazz dipped to 12-and-8.  
 
In other NBA action on Sunday, Christian Wood scored 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Pistons hammered the Spurs 132-98 in Detroit.

Luke Kennard added 20 for Detroit.  Bruce Brown chipped in 13 for the Pistons, who snapped a two-game slide.  

DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 20 points in the setback.  Lonnie Walker the Fourth posted 13 for San Antonio, which has lost 11 of 13.

 

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER