Raptors Roll Over Blazers

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet had 30 and Toronto Raptors beat the Portland Trail Blazers 114-106 on Wednesday night.

Siakam scored 13 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help close out the Trail Blazers and help Toronto bounce back from Monday night's loss to the L.A. Clippers.

Rodney Hood led the Blazers with 25 points.

Hood stood up to the Raptors' challenge, returning from a two-game absence with back spasms.

But the Raptors attacked in waves, with Siakam scoring seven straight points to close the quarter and give the Raptors an 87-78 lead heading into the fourth.

The NBA's Trail Blazers are now just 1-and-4 at home this season.

With files from Canadian Press