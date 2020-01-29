Raptors Roll Past Hawks

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and nine rebounds, while Kyle Lowry became Toronto's all-time leader in assists as the Raptors stretched their win streak to eight games with a 130-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors (33-14), who had six players score in double figures.

Fred VanVleet finished with 19 points, while Lowry had 12 to go with the 11 assists that pushed him past Jose Calderon as the Raptors' assist leader.

John Collins had 28 points to top the Hawks (12-36).

Marc Gasol had 10 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with tightness in his left hamstring.