The Toronto Raptors will not repeat as NBA champions.

Jayson Tatum had 29 points as the Boston Celtics eliminated Toronto 92-87 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Fred VanVleet had 20 points while Kyle Lowry netted 16 points and Serge Ibaka finished with 14 off the bench for the Raptors in the loss.

The Celtics move on to face the Miami Heat in the conference finals while the Raptors leave the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney complex in Florida.