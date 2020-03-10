Raptors Silence Jazz

Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 52-33 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, which had won five in a row. Royce O'Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

Toronto played much of the game without Norman Powell, who sprained his left ankle two minutes into the first quarter. Powell averaged 34.0 points on 57% shooting over his previous two games.

with files from (The Associated Press)