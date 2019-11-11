Raptors Snap Lakers Streak

Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors snapped the Los Angeles Lakers' seven-game winning streak with a 113-104 victory Sunday night.

Chris Boucher matched his career high with 15 points for the Raptors, who have won three straight and six of seven.

The defending NBA champions played without two key regulars after losing starter Kyle Lowry to a broken left thumb and top reserve Serge Ibaka to a sprained right ankle.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and LeBron James had 13 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in his 85th career triple-double, but the Lakers lost for the first time since opening night against the Clippers.

The Raptors stay in L.A. to face Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Monday night.