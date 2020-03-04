Raptors Snap Three-Game Skid

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry added 28 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half for a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak, which was tied for its longest of the season.

Norman Powell added 26 points while Chris Boucher gave the Raptors crucial production off the bench, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Toronto trailed by seven at halftime but pushed to an 87-86 lead going into the fourth quarter after Siakam scored 12 in the third. Siakam finished 12 of 20 from the field and had seven rebounds.

with files by (The Associated Press)