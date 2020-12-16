Raptors Will Allow Some Fans at Their Florida Home Games

The Toronto Raptors will have fans at their home games this season.

The Raptors announced Tuesday they are permitting a limited number of fans at games at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with plans to sell 3,800 seats for regular-season games but fewer than 3,200 for Friday's pre-season game against Miami.

There will be no floor seats available, nor any seats within 30 feet of the court. Seating will be physically distanced, fans over the age of two must wear a mask, fans must complete a health survey screening upon entry, and there will be cashless payments for parking and food and beverage services.

The Raptors said there will also be enhanced surface and air disinfection systems in place.

COVID-19 travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border, Toronto is forced to play at least the beginning of the season outside its market.

Had the Raptors been permitted to stay in Toronto, current restrictions on indoor gatherings would likely have prevented them from having fans at Scotiabank Arena.

Florida has been a hot spot for COVID-19, surpassing 20,000 deaths on Monday. The Sunshine State has seen more than 1.13 million total cases since the outbreak began last March.

With files from the Canadian Press