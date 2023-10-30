Ratification meeting takes place Saturday for Windsor Assembly Plant workers

Unionized workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant will meet Saturday morning at Caesars Windsor for their ratification meeting.

The members will gather at the casino for 9 a.m.

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy told AM800's The Morning Drive, he's happy with the tentative agreement and believes members will also be happy with the deal.

This worker who was at the plant Monday morning says she was shocked workers went out on strike.

"I thought it was going to be over," she says. "I thought they were just going to come with a tentative agreement sooner than later which they did but just at the end of the day just surprised we came down to this point."

The eight-year employee at the plant says she's hoping for a fair deal.

"From what GM and Ford has put to the table and stuff, it's pretty decent," she says. "So if they had to wait a couple more hours to get a better deal or what not then I trust in Dave that he's going to come with something good."

She says she has talked to some of her co-workers this morning.

"They're shocked, discouraged because it came down to that point," she says. "We're not just going to sit back and do nothing right. We have to stand our ground and we did and to let them know you guys have to give us something and that's what happened."

More than 8,200 workers, including those at the Windsor Assembly Plant, walked out just after midnight when the two sides failed to reach a deal.

The strike was brief after the union announced a tentative deal was reached just after 7:30 a.m.