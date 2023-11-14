Ratification vote set for Saturday for workers at Integram Windsor Seating
Unionized workers at Integram Windsor Seating will vote on a tentative agreement this weekend.
A ratification vote is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.
The vote will be held at the Caboto Club at 2175 Parent Ave. in Windsor.
Integram and Unifor Local 444, the union representing the company's workers, reached a tentative agreement on Nov. 12.
The agreement was reached after a five-day long strike to back contract demands.
Around 900 unionized workers are employed at the plant on Patillo Road in Lakeshore, which is a Tier 1 supplier to the Windsor Assembly Plant.
Integram supplies seats for the Pacifica minivan.