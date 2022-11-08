Ravens dominate Saints on Monday Night Football
(New Orleans, LA) -- The Ravens extended their winning streak to three games in a row after taking down the Saints 27-13 on Monday Night Football in New Orleans.
Kenyan Drake carried the ball 24 times for a game-high 93 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore.
Lamar Jackson combined for 215 yards and tossed a touchdown in the victory.
The Ravens are now leading the AFC North with a record of 6-and-3.
Andy Dalton completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception for the Saints.
New Orleans has now dropped three of its last four games and is third in the NFC South at 3-and-6.
— with files from MetroSource