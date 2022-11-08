iHeartRadio
Ravens dominate Saints on Monday Night Football


AM800-News-Ravens-Saints-November-2022

(New Orleans, LA)  --  The Ravens extended their winning streak to three games in a row after taking down the Saints 27-13 on Monday Night Football in New Orleans.  

Kenyan Drake carried the ball 24 times for a game-high 93 yards and two touchdowns for Baltimore.  

Lamar Jackson combined for 215 yards and tossed a touchdown in the victory.  

The Ravens are now leading the AFC North with a record of 6-and-3.  

Andy Dalton completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 210 yards and a touchdown, but also threw an interception for the Saints.  

New Orleans has now dropped three of its last four games and is third in the NFC South at 3-and-6.  

— with files from MetroSource

