Ravens Earn Late-Game Win Over the Browns on Monday Night Football

Justin Tucker kicked a 55-yard, go-ahead field goal in the closing seconds and the Ravens added a safety to beat the Browns 47-42 in Cleveland on Monday Night Football.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to the field in dramatic fashion late in the fourth quarter after leaving with cramps.

He connected with Marquise Brown to give Baltimore a brief 42-35 lead with 1:51 to go.

Jackson finished with 163 passing yards and a touchdown, to go with 124 yards and two TD's on the ground for Baltimore.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 343 yards, two touchdowns and a pick for Cleveland.

His 22-yard toss to Kareem Hunt knotted the game at 42 with 1:04 to play.

Nick Chubb scored twice on the ground for Cleveland.

The loss keeps the 9-4 Browns two games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The Ravens are another game back at 8-5.

