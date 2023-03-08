iHeartRadio
Ravens place franchise tag on Lamar Jackson


(Owings Mills, MD)  --  The Baltimore Ravens have announced they're using the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson.  

Multiple reports including ESPN and the NFL Network say the team has placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson.  

That will pay Jackson over 32-million dollars in 2023, but it allows him to speak with other teams or give the Ravens two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs with another team.  

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta issued a statement saying the team will continue to negotiate with Jackson in good faith.  

He added they're hopeful they can strike a long-term deal that's fair to both Jackson and the Ravens.

— with files from MetroSource

