Ravens Rout Rams on MNF

Lamar Jackson passed for five touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens crushed the Rams 45-6 on Monday Night Football in Los Angeles.

Jackson threw for 169 yards and added 95 yards on the ground as Baltimore won its seventh in-a-row to improve to 9-and-2.

Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a score and Marcus Peters recorded an interception against his former team in the win.

Jared Goff tossed two interceptions for LA, which slipped to 6-and-5 on the season. Todd Gurley had 22 yards on six carries for the Rams in defeat.