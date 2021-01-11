Ravens Run Past Titans in Tennessee

Lamar Jackson broke off a 48-yard touchdown run as the Ravens beat the Titans 20-13 in the AFC Wild Card round in Nashville.

Jackson finished with 179 yards passing, 136 yards rushing, a touchdown on the ground and an interception in the win.

J.K. Dobbins also ran in for a score while Marquise Brown had seven catches for 109 yards for Baltimore.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 165 yards, a touchdown, and a costly interception in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

Derrick Henry was held to just 40 yards rushing while AJ Brown had six catches for 83 yards and a TD in the loss for Tennessee.

