Ravens-Steelers Game Rescheduled Again Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Baltimore Ravens' struggle to contain an extended COVID-19 outbreak has forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday.

It's the third fix to a matchup originally scheduled to be played last Thursday as part of the U.S. Thanksgiving schedule of games.

The NFL announced the most recent switch Monday after the Ravens placed starters Matthew Judon, Willie Snead and Mark Andrews on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Although Baltimore also had four players return from that list the team will still be severely short-handed when this game is finally played.

As a result of that game change, the Ravens-Cowboys Week 13 matchup is being moved again.

The league announced the game will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

It was originally scheduled for this Thursday, but was moved due to the changes involving the Ravens-Steelers game.

The Steelers' Week 13 game against Washington has also been moved to next Monday as part of the recent changes.

COVID-19 is also forcing several other teams to make changes.

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The team says it will have information on practice arrangements later.

The decision to move the games to Arizona comes after Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday.

With files from the Associated Press