Ravens/Steelers Thanksgiving Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

The NFL's Thursday Thanksgiving schedule will be one game shorter due to COVID-19.

The game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh has been postponed as the Ravens have reported seven positive COVID-19 tests since Sunday.

The league announced the move Wednesday stating the game will now be played at 1:15pm Sunday afternoon.

Two games remain on the schedule for the NFL's U.S. Thanksgiving action — the Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans at 12:30pm followed by the Washington Football Team in Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 4:30pm.