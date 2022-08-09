Ravens' Tucker extends contract

(Owings Mills, MD) -- The most accurate kicker in NFL history is going to remain the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Justin Tucker has signed a four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens that will pay him a reported six-million dollars a year.

ESPN says the extension is worth 24-million dollars, including 17-and-a-half-million guaranteed and an eleven-point-five-million-dollar signing bonus.

Tucker has made 91-percent of his field goal attempts over his career.

Last season, he nailed a 66-yard game-winner in Detroit to claim the record for the longest field goal in history.

