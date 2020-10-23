Ravens Win Over Lancers in League of Legends Play

The Windsor Lancers hosted the Carleton Ravens in Ontario Post-Secondary Esports League of Legends' play.

Despite a hard fought battle along the lanes by the Lancers led by team captain Tyler Hong, a three-year computer science major at the U Windsor, the team lost the best of 3, which has resulted in a 1-1 record so far for the inaugural season.

"It was a good learning experience for the squad to play against a more experience team," said Head Coach Ali Abduelmula. "I look forward to reviewing the game with them on the weekend as we prepare for our next match up."

Lancer Gaming next sees action against the St. Clair Saints on Thursday, October 29.