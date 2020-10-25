Rays Comeback Win Evens World Series at Two

A come from behind win for the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series.

The L.A. Dodgers took a 7-6 lead into the ninth inning, but a Brett Phillips two-out single and a pair of Dodgers misplays resulted in two runs giving the Rays an 8-7 victory.

Phillips hit a soft single that was bobbled by Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor — catcher Will Smith then lost control of the throw to home was bobbled which allowed rookie Randy Arozarena to score the winning run for Tampa Bay.

Arozarena made playoff history in the win as well hitting his ninth homerun of the post season breaking the record held by Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran, Nelson Cruz and Corey Seager.

Game 5 of the series goes Sunday night with first pitch scheduled for 8:08pm.