Rays Easily Sweep Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays' brief playoff appearance came to an end in blowout fashion on Wednesday evening.

The Tampa Bay Rays scored seven runs on Blue Jays ace Hyun-Jin Ryu, chasing him in the second inning of an 8-2 rout at Tropicana Field.

Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer and Hunter Renfroe belted a grand slam as the Rays advanced by winning two straight games in the best-of-three series.

Danny Jansen was one of the few bright spots for the visitors with two solo homers.

Tampa Bay will play Cleveland or New York in the American League Division Series. The Yankees took a 1-0 lead into Game 2 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays benefitted from Major League Baseball's expanded 2020 post-season structure by taking the eighth and final seed in the American League.

The team's young core made strides this season in order to qualify for the playoffs but were overmatched upon arrival.



