Rays Edge Astros in Game 1

The Tampa Bay Rays have taken Game 1 of the American League Championship Series by shutting down a ballclub that scored 33 runs in a four-game division series.

Winning pitcher Blake Snell combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter as the Rays downed the Astros, 2-1.

Snell allowed six hits over five innings, blanking Houston after Jose Altuve homered two batters into the game.

Diego Castillo picked up a five-out save, one game after working two scoreless frames to close out Tampa Bay's ALDS win over the Yankees.

He entered with the bases loaded in the eighth before getting Yuli Gurriel to ground into a double play.

It took the Rays one turn around the batting order before getting the offence going, beginning with Randy Arozarena's solo blast in the fourth.

Mike Zunino singled home the tiebreaking run an inning later off Astros starter and loser Framber Valdez, who struck out eight over six innings.



with files from Associated Press