Rays Hold Off Dodgers to Even World Series

Brandon Lowe busted out early and Tampa Bay's bullpen hung on late.

Lowe shook loose from his extended post-season slump with two opposite-field homers, and Tampa Bay held off Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night to square the World Series at one game apiece.

Blake Snell struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings for the Rays and didn't allow a hit until Chris Taylor's two-run homer trimmed it to 5-2 in the fifth.

Los Angeles threatened to complete a big comeback in the eighth, but Tampa Bay's relievers held firm.

Lowe and Joey Wendle each drove in three runs for the Rays.

Nick Anderson got four outs for the win. Diego Castillo earned the save when he struck out Taylor, the only batter he faced.



