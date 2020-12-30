Rays, Padres Finalize Snell Swap

The San Diego Padres pulled off one blockbuster deal for a starting pitcher while finalizing another.

The Padres got Cubs ace Yu Darvish, catcher Victor Caratini and cash while sending right-hander Zach Davies and four young minor leaguers to Chicago.

The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season, finishing second in the NL Cy Young Award race.

He has three years and $59 million left on the $126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.

The deal broke after the Padres finalized their acquisition of ace left-hander Blake Snell from the Rays. The Rays will receive right-handers Luis Patino and Cole Wilcox and catchers Francisco Mejia and Blake Hunt for the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner.

Snell went 4-1 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 regular season. He also posted a 2-2 record with a 3.03 ERA in six post-season starts for the American League champions.

with files from Associated Press