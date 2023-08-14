Rays release statement on Franco

(St. Petersburg, FL) -- Major League Baseball is investigating a Tampa Bay Rays player.

According to social media posts, 22-year-old shortstop Wander Franco had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

The team says it's taking the situation seriously and is in close contact with MLB as the league conducts its due diligence.

Franco didn't play yesterday against Cleveland, but Rays manager Kevin Cash said it was "just a day off."

The Rays start a six-game West Coast road trip today in San Francisco.

— with files from MetroSource