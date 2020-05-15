Rays' Snell Won't Take Pay Cut

Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell says he won't take the mound this year if his pay is cut further. He also has health concerns as Major League Baseball tries to salvage a season that has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Snell says he should receive the money he signed for and not 50% because the season is being cut in half. Snell would get $43,210 for each day of the schedule under the March 26 agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Snell was slated to make $7 million this season, part of a five-year, $50 million package he accepted in February 2019.

Snell won the American League Cy Young Award in 2018 after going 21-5 with a circuit-leading 1.86 ERA. Injuries limited him to 23 starts last year as he went 6-8 with a 4.29 earned run average.

In other baseball news, Major League Baseball players want to look at the owners' books.

Lawyers for the baseball players' union asked MLB to submit a slew of financial documents that detail the industry's finances.

Baseball owners on Monday approved a proposal that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July with a regular-season schedule of about 82 games.

Owners also gave the go-ahead to propose basing players' salaries on a 50-50 revenue split, which the union says is a salary cap and a framework that players will never accept.

with files from Associated Press