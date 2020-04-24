RCMP Detail Timeline of Deadly Nova Scotia Rampage

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a deadly rampage that killed 22 people in the province started with a violent domestic assault on Saturday.

According to officials the assault happened at a home in Portapique that the suspect shared with this long-time girlfriend.

She escaped, hid overnight in the woods and emerged in the morning to tell police that the suspect was armed with multiple weapons, dressed like a police officer and driving a replica RCMP cruiser.

The Mounties released the detailed timeline on Friday of the more than 12-hour rampage across northern Nova Scotia. It spanned more than 90-kilometres and left 22 people dead.

Police also revealed that on Sunday morning, Constables Chad Morrison and Heidi Stevenson agreed to meet up south of Shubenacadie. Morrison thought it was Stevenson's vehicle approaching, but it was the suspect, who opened fire wounding the officer.

The suspect then spotted Stevenson's vehicle, rammed it head-on and killed her

