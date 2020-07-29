RCMP Drug Bust Snags Cash and Pot off Lake St. Clair

Two Americans are in hot water after a drug bust in Lakeshore.

On Monday afternoon, witnesses told AM800 News that RCMP and OPP officers were seen unloading a large amount of cash from a boat off Lake St. Clair in Puce River Harbour.

RCMP later confirmed that they had intercepted a U.S. vessel entering Canadian waters.

The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) searched the boat under the Customs Act and discovered a significant amount of U.S. currency along with suspected cannabis products.

36-year-old Jason Smith and 66-year-old Robbie Smith, both from Detroit, face several charges including: