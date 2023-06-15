RCMP say 15 dead after bus carrying seniors collides with semi truck Manitoba

RCMP say 15 people are dead after a bus carrying people from Dauphin, Man., many of them seniors, collided with a semi truck.

Police say 10 people have also been sent to hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of Manitoba's RCMP, says the crash happened at the intersection of

Highways 1 and 5 west of Winnipeg.

He says every available resource has been sent to the scene.

A family support centre has been set up at a Lutheran Church in Dauphin for relatives.

Hill says he can't imagine what families anxiously waiting for news of their loves ones are going through.