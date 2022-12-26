RCMP says four people killed in bus rollover on icy B.C. highway

RCMP in British Columbia say four people were killed when the bus they were travelling on rolled over on an icy highway in the province's Interior.

The mounties released a statement saying multiple people were injured as a result of the bus crash on the Highway 97C Okanagan Connector, but did not provide an exact number.

B.C. RCMP says it received multiple calls on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. regarding a bus that rolled over east of Merritt near the Loon Lake exit.

It says the investigation is ongoing but it is believed that extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover.

Interior Health, the regional health authority, says 52 people were sent to four area hospitals following the crash, and 36 patients were treated on arrival for injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The health authority says eight patients remain in hospitals in Penticton, Kelowna and Kamloops as of early Sunday morning, including two in serious condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.