Re-drilling work to begin at evacuation site of Wheatley explosion

Chatham-Kent officials report drilling work is expected to begin on Wednesday in the evacuation zone where a major explosion took place last August.

An oil and gas drilling contractor is anticipated to begin re-drilling the Tait Well in Wheatley, located in the APEC 2 area, tomorrow morning.

A release states residents in the areas adjacent to the evacuation zone may hear and see things unfamiliar to them, but are perfectly normal for an oil and gas drilling operation.

Residents can also expect to see a variety of large equipment onsite including a drilling rig, storage tanks and a flare stack.

Officials say workers will be wearing a variety of personal protective equipment including at times breathing apparatus to prevent exposure to any harmful gases.

During several phases of the work the drill rig will be using a series of air horn blasts to communicate information to workers and controlled gas releases through the flare stack are to be anticipated.

If gas is encountered during drilling the flare stack will ignite to protect workers onsite and the community, and it's possible residents may notice odours in the air similar to previous gas releases that have occurred on site.

Officials reiterated that safety is the top priority for the workers on site and the community, with air monitoring being conducted 24/7 in and around the municipal parking lot, on the perimeter of the evacuation zone and on mobile units.

Residents are being told to stay outside of the evacuation zone at all times for their safety.

Municipal employees and the Fire Department will be visiting adjacent properties to answer any questions from residents.