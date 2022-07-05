Real estate sales and average prices decline in June

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is out with its June report that shows both sales and average prices are dropping locally.

It says there were 1,557 new listings, up 35% from June of 2021 while 545 properties were sold, a near 28% decline.

Year-to-date activity is up nearly 25% for listings.

Sales have been trending lower every month so far this year and June marks the lowest month of 2022, except for January when only 416 properties were sold.

According to WECAR, the average sales price was $607,704 up 9% compared to the same month last year, but is the lowest level so far this year as June was below January when the average sales price was $636,422.

The average sales price is still up from June of 2021, when it sat at $555,544.