Rebate Approved for Transit Windsor Pass Holders



WINDSOR — Windsor City Council has approved a one-time payment for Transit Windsor monthly pass holders, now that the service is on hold.

The payment ranges from $25 to $75, depending on the rider.

The payment was recommended as bus service became free as of March 19th and then Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens suspended transit as of March 26th to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But some councillors felt it left some riders without an essential service and without any options.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin was one of three councillors who voted against the motion saying the payment wasn't enough.

"We needed a plan, we needed a plan to have people who rely on transit to have better supports," he sys. "If somebody is driving across the city in a cab spending $30 each way to get to work to clean a hospital, we need that service."

The reimbursement will cost the city $600,000.

Bortolin feels these riders have been let down by the city and he called the payment an insult to the riders.

"There is no goodwill gesture here," he added. "We aren't taking any responsibility for the mobiilty of our residents which is one of our primary duties as a council and as a city."

Councillor Chris Holt and Kieran McKenzie also voted against the recommendation.

Mayor Drew Dilkens decided to suspend the service due to public safety noting it doesn't apply to the cab service because 30-50 people can't get into a cab.

Transit has been suspended until at least April 13th.

Transit was experiencing a drop in ridership by about 77 percent for the week of March 22nd, compared to a similar period in February.



