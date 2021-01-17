Rebranding Efforts Underway in LaSalle

LaSalle is preparing for the return of town events and activities following the pandemic.

Through Ontario's Regional Relief and Recovery Fund the town has received $112,000 to be used as part of a refresh strategy to welcome back residents.

The rebranding is an integration of the Living LaSalle campaign and will focus on a number of initiatives such as let's get moving, let's get together, let's get playing, let's get to business and let's get back to living LaSalle.

Mayor Marc Bondy says receiving the grant will help with the rebranding efforts.

"I think one of the reasons why we were successful in receiving the grant is because 30 years is a milestone," says Bondy. "It's not 100 years or it's not a bi-centennial but for us it's a 30 year step in the right direction."

Bondy is calling the rebranding a step in the right direction for the municipality.

"A lot of companies do change and I think that's one of our, it's the corporation of the Town of LaSalle and we have to rebrand, refresh," says Bondy.

LaSalle is also marking its 30th anniversary in 2021 — that milestone will be worked into the refresh as well.

The entire report can be found on the town's website.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi