Recent national and international events boosting the flag business

Over the last few months local, national and international events have seen a rise in people using flags to make their point known or to show support.

Whether they display them in front of their house, have it on their vehicles, or if they carry it around on them, it's a way people have adopted to get across their point of view.

The Freedom Convoy and border blockades were surrounded by Canada flags, and since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, that country's flag has become a popular item in Canada to show solidarity against the war.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Sonny Saadat from The Flag & Sign Depot on Tecumseh Road East says it's a good time for the flag business.

"These days the Ukrainian flag is the number one seller, and number two at the moment is the Canadian flag."

Saadat says they had some older Ukrainian flags related to the World Cup, but have ordered more and now have lots for people who want to show support.

"We used to have some stuff from the World Cup, we sold out but we ordered again," he continued. "To keep the people ordering and buying, we are getting them anyhow even though it's hard to get, but we have them available and in stock."

Even before the invasion started, people were buying more flags than usual, but that started with the protests.

"This is our business, and we're trying to give the people service. But in the meantime, it is business, so we sold lots of Canada flags, yes we did," Saadat said.

The Flag & Sign Depot has 3x5 Ukrainian flags available in store for $25, as well as 3x6 available for businesses going for $70.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive