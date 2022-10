A driver has been arrested in Windsor for impaired driving over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The Windsor Police Traffic Unit held a R.I.D.E. Program in the city Friday night resulting in 10 enforcement actions, one impaired driving arrest and one arrest for breaching bail conditions.

There was also one stunt driving charge and a driver was charged for driving with a suspended licence.

The R.I.D.E. Program was part of Operation Impact.