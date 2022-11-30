Recent slump drops Spitfires off CHL Top-10 Rankings

A recent slump by the Windsor Spitfires has seen them drop off completely in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The CHL released the Week 9 edition of the Top-10 Rankings on Tuesday:

1. Quebec Remparts (21-3-0-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (22-3-0-0)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (15-4-1-0)

4. Ottawa 67's (19-4-0-0)

5. Portland Winterhawks (17-3-1-1)

6. Saskatoon Blades (15-4-1-0)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (18-5-1-1)

8. Red Deer Rebels (18-4-0-3)

9. Saginaw Spirit (17-6-1-0)

10. Victoriaville Tigres (16-6-1-2)

Last week the Spitfires checked in at #10.

Windsor has lost three straight, managing to collect a single point during a shootout loss to Flint during that stretch.

The Spitfires are sitting in 3rd place in the West Division with a record of 12-6-3-1.

Windsor will look to bust their slump on Thursday night, when they welcome the Oshawa Generals to the WFCU Centre.