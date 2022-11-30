iHeartRadio
-1°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Recent slump drops Spitfires off CHL Top-10 Rankings


am800-news-spits-beat-battalion-oct28-2022

A recent slump by the Windsor Spitfires has seen them drop off completely in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The CHL released the Week 9 edition of the Top-10 Rankings on Tuesday:

1. Quebec Remparts (21-3-0-1)
2. Winnipeg ICE (22-3-0-0)
3. Seattle Thunderbirds (15-4-1-0)
4. Ottawa 67's (19-4-0-0)
5. Portland Winterhawks (17-3-1-1)
6. Saskatoon Blades (15-4-1-0)
7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (18-5-1-1)
8. Red Deer Rebels (18-4-0-3)
9. Saginaw Spirit (17-6-1-0)
10. Victoriaville Tigres (16-6-1-2)

Last week the Spitfires checked in at #10.

Windsor has lost three straight, managing to collect a single point during a shootout loss to Flint during that stretch.

The Spitfires are sitting in 3rd place in the West Division with a record of 12-6-3-1.

Windsor will look to bust their slump on Thursday night, when they welcome the Oshawa Generals to the WFCU Centre.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE