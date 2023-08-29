Recent storm causes delay in emergency text messages sent from the Town of Amherstburg

Amherstburg is reporting a delay in emergency text messages sent during last week's storm.

The town says the delay was caused after some cell towers in the area were damaged resulting in some users receiving the notification on Monday after the towers were repaired.

Fire chief Bruce Montone says majority of users received the text messages during the storm but some messages were stored and sent to users after the network was back up.

"Parts of the cellular network went down during the storm and the way that system works, is any messages that are in the system and not yet delivered get stored and then when the network comes back up to full capacity those texts are then delivered," says Montone. "What we found yesterday, there wasn't a lot but there were a few so we thought it would be best to notify residents that yesterday afternoon it was bright, sunny and beautiful out and they're getting notification of the potential for a tornado and so obviously that would have people wonder what's going on."

Users of the town's emergency notification system 'ALERT' can subscribe for notifications via email, text messages, and phone calls.

The town says many users subscribe for all three methods.

In a release, the town says the disruptions were beyond its control and the situation is not unique to Amherstburg, as it affected many communities in the recent storm’s path.