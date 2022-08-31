Recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, where the lives lost due to opioid overdose will be remembered and members of the community will take collective action to end the stigma around addiction.

Between 2019 to 2021, 178 lives in Windsor-Essex were lost to opioid use.

Officials say the number of opioid-related deaths in Windsor-Essex continues to rise each year, marked by the alarming number of opioid-related Emergency Department visits and substance use-related EMS calls.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says it's a very significant public health problem.

"The number of people dying of opioid related deaths is far greater than the number of people dying in car crashes," he continued. "It's a disease, it's a condition that affects rich and poor, black and white, people who have lived in Canada for a long time and immigrants."

He says when we think of the opioid crisis, we should remember to have empathy for those dealing with addiction.

"I think the general consensus is that it's a significant problem, and I think most of us believe that one should not be stigmatized because of their health conditions, whatever that might be."

Dr. Nesathurai says there's many ways to get a Naloxone kit to protect yourself and others now, though they're working to improve in that area as well.

"Many pharmacies distribute Naloxone kits. Look on the webpage for the public health service, we have information there and there are community partners that also distribute Naloxone kits. Anyone who's interested should call the public health unit and we'll connect them with resources to find them a convenient way to get a kit," he said.

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, health officials are encouraging residents to participate in Pozitive Pathways Community Services' free virtual webinar from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. that will discuss opioids, myths around drug use and overdoses.

