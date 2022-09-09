Record $50,000 raised for McGivney Children's Centre

The 25th Harrow Fair Pie Auction over the Labour Day weekend raised a record-breaking $50,000 in support of the John McGivney Children's Centre.

The Brad & Joanne Stannard Memorial Pie Auction returned after a two year hiatus.

Pies are entered into the auction through the annual Harrow Fair Baking Contest, and other exhibition categories, which comes with strict competition rules.

Bakers are offered the opportunity to donate their winning pie to the auction.

Mark Stannard, his wife Lisa and their sons Philip and Owen have been carrying on the tradition of his parents Brad & Joanne Stannard, whose son Todd was born with spina bifida and passed away in 1975 at the age of seven.

Mark and his family continue to oversee all the auction activities including arranging for the auctioneers, spotters, pie carriers, and money handling.

John McGivney Children's Centre CEO Jessica Sartori says they're overwhelmed by the kindness of the community.

"Just the energy throughout that entire evening was just absolutely incredible. Attendance was amazing at the Harrow fair. It was so nice to see so many people come out to the community event, and this is an unexpected windfall that we want to put to the best use," she said.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy the John McGivney Children’s Centre)

Sartori says this amount of money is very much unexpected, so they'll be making plans for how exactly to use it moving forward.

"Previously this fund has been used to purchase things like equipment for our on-site Play McGivney, our fully accessible playground. And so we're very excited about the possibilities this creates for our kids and families."

She says after a two year hiatus, it's amazing to see the outpouring of support.

"We just cannot express our appreciation enough, and to extend our congratulations to all of the organizers," Sartori continued. "Everyone who baked incredible pies, they all just looked amazing, we're very much appreciative."

To date, the total funds donated to the John McGivney Children's Centre thanks to the generosity of the Pie Auction sits at $283,572.

The centre provides comprehensive paediatric therapy services including assessment, treatment, consultation, design and provisions of assistive devices, education and family support services within a multi-disciplinary setting.