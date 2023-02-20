Record 6,542 guns intercepted at US airport security in '22

ATLANTA - Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country.

The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542 last year.

The head of the Transportation Safety Administration, David Pekoske, says this is a reflection of what is going on in society and in "society there are more people carrying firearms."

Experts don't think it's an epidemic of would-be hijackers.

Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them.

But they emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint.