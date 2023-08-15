Record-breaking betting during opening day for horse racing season

Record-breaking numbers during the opening day for the 2023 horse racing season.

The horse racing season at the Leamington Raceway kicked off on Sunday where $72,982 was placed on betting, setting an all-time record for the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association.

The 2022 season was a huge success, with a record-breaking betting day of over $60,000, which has already been broken for this season.

This year has seen completed renovations to the grand stand, as well as the track, a brand new starting car, an electronic timer, a better sound system and many more renovations.

Tom Bain, Member with Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says it was a surprise as they were only hoping to the $60,000 mark.

"We bet over $72,000, almost $73,000. That beat our former record by $10,000. So, it was a great day and I think probably the biggest thing was seeing so many people in the stands."

He says everyone in attendance seemed very pleased, and he heard nothing but positive comments.

"About a much better speaker system, about having a new electronic start, and a new starting car. So people were quite excited about that and really had a great time and it continues to be a family day."

Bain adds that after seeing the opening day numbers, he's expecting a great year.

"I think one of the big pluses we have that's contributing to those numbers is we're bringing in a much higher caliber of horses. When you got that kind of caliber of horse racing there, it helps draw your crowds."

This year the racing season runs every Sunday until November 5.

Leamington Raceway is located at 194 Erie Street North in Leamington.