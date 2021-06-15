Record Breaking Lotto Max Draw Set for Tuesday

Tuesday's Lotto Max draw is the largest prize pool in Canadian lottery history with a projected jackpot of $70-million, as well as an estimated 58 Max Million prizes worth $1-million each.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti tells AM800 News there is plenty of excitement for tonight's draw.

"Buy your tickets early to beat the rush because we see that most of the tickets especially when we have big draws like this are purchased in the evening, leading up to the draw," says Bitonti. "People are busy working or doing school or whatever they're doing and then they're like oh ya, I got to remember to buy my Lotto Max ticket."

Individuals 18 and over have until 10:30 this evening to buy a ticket.