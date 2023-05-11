Record breaking McHappy Day in Windsor-Essex

A record breaking show of support from local residents and businesses for this year's edition of McHappy Day.

In Windsor-Essex and Tilbury, officials proudly announced that $255,800 was raised which will go towards the local Ronald McDonald House and the John McGivney Children's Centre.



The total raised in 2023 surpasses the previous high of $233,000.

Jason Trussell, local McDonald's franchisee, says everyone is feeling tired from Wednesday's event but very happy with the results.

"It was definitely a long day, but truly inspired by the passion from the team's in the restaurants and the support from the community that we have to surpass the record we had in the past," he continued. "We've constantly been working trying to get above where we were pre-COVID, and this year we definitely knocked that out of the park, which was just fantastic."

Trussell says Windsor-Essex is a super generous community, and it means that much more knowing what the money will go towards supporting.

"We always donate a large portion towards the Ronald McDonald House in Windsor which is a very worthwhile charity, and our sort of passion for keeping families close. Because there's nothing worse than being away from a sick child, and being able to stay close in fantastic. And the John McGivney Centre does a lot of great work in our community," he said.

In particular for the JMCC, the funds will go towards helping with their Outdoor Discovery Centre that they're looking to build for the children there.

Trussell says the goal every year is to try and surpass previous years, but given the current situation it's even more impressive to see the community step up.

"The passion from the team, they get super motivated for this day, it's like the McDonald's holiday within our system if you will. And then for the community, especially given current times, to see such passion and commitment from people to come and get in the lines to make sure that they can buy something to support the charities. It is really an inspiration for us and our teams."

While the heavy lifting itself takes place on McHappy Day, officials are already starting to look for different ideas and programs in order to help raise additional funds throughout the year.