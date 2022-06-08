It was a record breaking year for Art in the Park, following a two year hiatus due to COVID-19.

It's estimated that more than 40,000 people passed through Willistead Manor over the weekend.

Sales far surpassed those from any shows in many years. The free shuttle bus service eased congestion from around the park, and guests who utilized the service praised the bus drivers and the service on social media.

Held by The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), Art in the Park is solely volunteer-based.

Allan Kidd, Co-Chair of Art in the Park, says it's a breath of fresh air following the worldwide pandemic.

"It sure looked like we were back to normal on the weekend, we were blessed with beautiful weather, and again obviously people have been locked down so long they were happy to escape, and Art in the Park is just the most beautiful venue in town. So, it was fantastic."

He says the crowds were expected, but they were still overwhelming.

"Everybody, the volunteers were thrilled to be able to get out and do some good. The vendors and exhibitors were thrilled with the response, they were selling out of things on Saturday," he said. "We had one that had to drive back to London to get more product to sell for Sunday."

He said the new vendors were so pleased that they were already mentioning their interest in being a part of the event in 2023.

Kidd wants those who visited the event to be proud as the Rotary Club of Windsor will use the ticket sales for something much bigger.

"Every visitor to Art in the Park is helping us push the needle forward to build schools, and to drill water wells, and to provide books, medicine, and all the things that people need for the basics of life in countries all around the world."

Proceeds raised from this year's event will support the restoration of Willistead Manor, as well as supporting local and global community service projects through The Rotary Club of Windsor.