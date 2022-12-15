Record breaking year for Grow On Windsor campaign

A record year for the annual Grow On Windsor campaign.

The month long campaign in November raised $425,000 for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The money will be used to support the purchase of equipment and services including brachytherapy treatment for prostate cancer, advanced radiation treatment for brain tumours, lesions, & cancers on the skin and the enhancement of seven cancer outpatient rooms.

Cancer centre foundation executive director Houida Kassem says they were shocked and happy to see the results of the campaign.

"We don't do what we do without our community," says Kassem. "Our community came together and did such an amazing job and we are filled with tremendous amounts of gratitude, our hearts are honestly full."

She says an actual fundraising goal was not set.

"This time what we did, we did set a goal of around $300,000," she says. "We like to aim for something to a degree but we never know if we're going to meet the goal or surpass the goal and this time we surpassed it."

Kassem adds it's humbling to see the community step up for the campaign.

"This is the most we've ever raised, and it took an army really," says Kassem. "It took our whole community to be able to step up."

Last year, $255,000 was raised.

Over $1-million has been raised since the launch of the campaign in 2015.

In 2021, the foundation says men accounted for 46,750 visits to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.