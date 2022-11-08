Record breaking year for horse racing season

Huge success for the 2022 horse racing season.

This was the first season back without any COVID-19 restrictions, and it saw record breaking betting numbers, as well as high attendance.

This year saw new additions to the stadium such as a brand new Lasik Testing Barn worth $250,000, as well as new riders following $2.1-million in provincial funding provided earlier this year to help with the growth of the horse industry.

Improvements were also made to the track, as well as a brand new toteboard.

Tom Bain, an association member with Lakeshore Horse Racing Association, says it was a great year overall.

He says the association was extremely pleased.

"We classify it as one of our best years ever in the history of the track. We broke attendance records, we broke betting records twice this year, so really an unbelievable year. And, we were able to attract some high caliber horses into the area for racing."

Bain says betting hit an all time high during a couple of the season's races.

"Certainly we felt very strongly that we would come forward and bet in the area of $40,000 to maybe $50,000, but when we bet over $60,000 a couple of Sunday's that was a huge surprise for us, and a great one."

He says the association will be asking for more than 13 days for next season due to their success.

"I think certainly the proof is in the pudding that we're able to increase our monthly betting and that should certainly give proof that we can handle more days and we will be successful if they give us a few more days."

Bain says there will be a short break for the association, however a meeting will be held in the upcoming weeks to discuss next season.

The races run every Sunday for 13 weeks beginning in August and ending in October.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi